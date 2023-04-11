What is it like to go to The Masters? Five first-timers share their experiences of Augusta National

The Masters is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar and a 'bucket list' event for sports fan to attend, but what is it like to get the chance to visit Augusta National?

Tens of thousands of lucky patrons each day got the opportunity to attend the opening major of the year, where Jon Rahm claimed a second major title this year with a four-shot victory after a marathon Sunday, while millions more watched on from home hoping to one day visit.

The magic of Augusta is portrayed well within TV coverage, where the history and the prestige of The Masters is clear to see, although how does that can compare with being at the event in person and soaking up everything that the tournament has to offer?

Huge crowds attend The Masters every year, with the 2023 contest being no different

Rahm's success came as several of the Sky Sports team were on-site at The Masters for the first time, with all enjoying their debut week in different ways and prepared to share with you their own experiences.

Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart, Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir, Sky Sports Golf assistant producer Josh Mugridge, Sky Sports production coordinator Lauren Shaw and commentator John E Morgan - who was attending as a fan - were all making their first visits to Augusta National. Here's what they had to say…

Does Augusta match expectations?

Morgan: "I would say it met everything I knew it would. I just can't believe the attention to detail - it's something to die for really and has lived up to every expectation. I was living the dream right now by being here - it is a fairy tale.

"It doesn't look real when you're on TV and it doesn't look real when you see it - it's the land of make believe!

Patrons leave the course during a weather delay in the second round of The Masters

Mugridge: "When you walk down from the 11th and see the 12th green open up in front of you, it really is like Disneyland for adults who like golf. This place is manicured exactly how you hear it is and looks like you're in an EA Sports game, as you don't see anything wrong anywhere."

Weir: "It's just the sheer beauty of the place that blows you away on the first visit. It's also seeing the little traditions in the flesh for the first time, like the Par-3 contest and the honorary starters, that gave me goosebumps and will stay with me forever."

How does the course compare to TV?

Coltart: "The hills were incredible. I knew it was undulating but nobody knows how undulating it is until they get there.

"You look down the hill at the 11th and your eyes immediately go forward to see the 12th. It is so picturesque and tranquil, even though from a tournament sense it couldn't be more deadly.

Mugridge: "You hear on TV all the time how undulating Augusta National is, but it's way hillier than you expect! The drop down at the 10th is much bigger than you think it was.

What are things like off the course?

Weir: "We've all seen the course before, the Butler Cabin and we already know that stuff is beautiful. It's the stuff behind the scenes, the bits that don't arguably need to be beautiful, like the press building, the content centre where the TV production trucks are based.

"There is not a blade of grass out of place anywhere or a stray pine needle sat on any pathway - it's just like absolute paradise. Also, eating a Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich for the first time changed my life!"

Coltart: "I had a good walk around and it is just incredible to see how pristine everything is, not just on the golf course but across everything that is attached or associated with Augusta National.

"The rules are more restrictive than other events but it doesn't cause any problems in any way, as everyone behaves, everyone understands and everyone knows what to do. It all works out so well."

How different did it feel being at Augusta?

Shaw: "You live in the moment a lot more as you can't have your phone, you're not on social media and you get to see it first-hand. It's like a little time capsule.

With mobile phones prohibited, spectators can use phones on the course instead

"It's amazing to see the course, the patrons and the way they look when they're walking around. You can tell that every single moment means something to every single person here, and that's really cool - it's infectious."

Morgan: "I felt like a little kid again and had ten times more energy than I normally have at an event. I feel sorry for anyone that never gets to experience that!"

The Masters will continue hold its traditional place in the sporting calendar over the years ahead, with the tournament taking place from April 11-14 in 2024 and April 10-13 in 2025.