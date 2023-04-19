Tiger Woods undergoes 'successful' ankle surgery following Masters withdrawal
A statement posted on Tiger Woods' social media on Wednesday announced the 15-time major winner had undergone a procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis; Woods withdrew from The Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round at Augusta National
Tiger Woods has undergone surgery on his ankle following his recent withdrawal from The Masters.
The 15-time major champion pulled out of this year's tournament at Augusta National ahead of the resumption of the third round due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.
An update posted on Woods' social media on Wednesday confirmed he has since had surgery to address arthritis stemming from ankle problems.
"Earlier today, Tiger Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," the statement said.
"It was performed by Dr Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.
"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."
Woods, making just his second start of the year in The Masters, battled cold and wet conditions to close a second-round 74 on Saturday morning and secure a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut in the tournament.
He snuck through on the cut mark of three over, despite bogeying his final two holes, with Woods falling further behind after a nightmare start to his third round.
Woods looked in physical discomfort as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes, leaving the former world No 1 on nine over for the tournament and bottom of the leaderboard by three shots.
He subsequently elected against returning to play what would have been an extended Sunday for him and has only completed 72 holes twice since career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.
Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last November with plantar fasciitis too, although played at the PNC Championship later that month and featured at February's Genesis Invitational.
"Every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors - I am not going to play too much more than that," Woods previously said.
He is next scheduled to feature at the PGA Championship, an event he has won four times, although it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.
