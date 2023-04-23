Nick Hardy and Davis Riley win Zurich Classic of New Orleans with tournament record score

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes to card a seven-under 65 and secure their first PGA Tour victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Hardy and Riley had started the day three shots off the pace but their birdie-filled and blemish-free final round saw them finish with a tournament record score of 30-under-par for the week.

The pair's nearest challengers were Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor, who finished two shots off the pace despite a superb nine-under final round of 63. At one stage, they rattled off seven-straight birdies between the seventh and 13th holes to briefly give themselves a one-shot advantage.

The only team-based tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, the Zurich Classic uses a four-ball (best-ball) format in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.

Alternate shot is considered the more difficult format of the two, but that didn't stop Riley and Hardy from catching fire on the back nine.

Davis Riley, left, and team-mate Nick Hardy celebrate their Zurich Classic of New Orleans win

They reached 29 under with Riley's six-foot birdie putt at the par-four 16th hole. Then, on the par-three 17th, after Hardy's wayward tee shot, Riley holed an incredible 33-footer from the fringe of the green for their final birdie of the day.

Riley's previous best finish was a playoff loss to Sam Burns in the 2022 Valspar Championship. Hardy's best was a tie for fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.

Each takes home $1.24m and earns a two-year exemption for winning the PGA Tour's only team event.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, who finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard and opened the final round with a one-stroke lead, made their first three bogeys of the tournament - two on their final three holes - and closed with a one-under 71 to finish third, three shots back.

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele - who had set the previous course record last year - made eight birdies before their second bogey of the day on 18 left them tied for fourth with Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore at 26 under.

Keith Mitchell and South Korea's Sungjae Im, who began the day one shot off the lead, posted a 72 and finished sixth at 25 under.