Robert MacIntyre holds clubhouse lead after weather-disrupted Saturday at Korea Championship

Robert MacIntyre holds the clubhouse lead after a weather-disrupted Saturday at the DP World Tour's Korea Championship.

MacIntyre mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to post a third-round 69 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, where fog and rain saw play delayed by over two hours and left six players unable to finish before darkness.

The world No 90 sits on eight under alongside Pablo Larrazabal, who had two holes left to complete when play was suspended at 6.56pm local time (10.56am BST) due to fading light, with Scott Jamieson a shot off the lead in tied-third after a third-round 71.

Sanghyun Park joins Jamieson on seven under and will return on Sunday morning to complete his final four holes, with 25 players separated by just five shots heading into what is set to be an exciting conclusion.

How MacIntyre impressed in Korea

The Scot made a tap-in birdie at the par-five third and holed from long range to add another at the par-three eighth, with MacIntyre ending a run of pars by birdieing the 14th and moving to eight under.

Robert MacIntyre is chasing a first DP World Tour victory since winning the Italian Open in September

MacIntyre temporarily lost his share of the lead when he bogeyed the par-three 17th, only to birdie the closing hole - under fading light - and move back top of a congested leaderboard.

"Mike (caddie) said to me going out that if we can get in around level par, we're still in with a shout. He was right," MacIntyre said. "We just we hung in there. It's an attitude. It's a big attitude. This weekend, you got to be positive. Tomorrow's going to be the same no matter where we end up."

Larrazabal is two under for his round and will be among those to return early on Sunday, with playing partner Robin Sciot-Siegrist likely out of contention after five bogeys and a double-bogey in his opening 16 holes of the third round.

Richard Mansell birdied his last four holes to jump to six under and within two of the lead, leaving the Englishman tied-fifth with Adrian Meronk and Marcus Helligkilde, while Germany's Marcel Schneider is one of six players on five under.

Adrian Meronk is the highest-ranked player in the field this week

Yannik Paul is four back with four holes of his third round to complete after posting a triple-bogey and a double-bogey during his third round, with Andy Sullivan in the logjam on three under after a one-under 71.

Play will resume at 8am local time (1am BST) on Sunday, with the final round being played in threeballs and from two tees to try and catch up from the previous weather delays.

Who will win the Korea Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from the earlier time of 4am on Sky Spots Golf.