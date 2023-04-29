Mexico Open: Jon Rahm shoots 10-under 61 to trail leader Tony Finau by two ahead of final round

Jon Rahm shot a 10-under round of 61 to sit two off leader Tony Finau going into the final round of the Mexico Open

World No 1 Jon Rahm closed to within two shots of Mexico Open leader Tony Finau after a sensational, bogey-free 10-under round of 61 on Saturday.

Rahm carded six birdies in the opening eight holes alone, while four more followed on the back nine at Vidanta Vallarta. The Masters champion is chasing a fifth win of 2023.

An eagle on the 18th would have seen the Spaniard shoot 59 but unfortunately he found a bunker off the tie and ended up with a par after missing a long-range birdie putt.

Despite Rahm's third-round heroics - his 61 set a new course record and was the joint-lowest score of his career - he still trails halfway leader Finau by two after the American carded an impressive six-under 65 of his own.

Finau bogeyed the 17th, his sole blip of the round, to briefly hold only a one-shot advantage over Rahm and Akshay Bhatia - in a tie for second at 17 under - but a birdie finish, his fifth in the final seven holes, brought the world No 16 back to 19 under and saw him regain his two-stroke cushion for Sunday.

Brandon Wu, who was in Saturday's final pairing with Finau, having started the day one off the lead, is fourth heading into the final round after a four-under 67 to sit 16 under.

Will Gordon is three shots further back, while day-one leader Austin Smotherman is 12 under, just ahead of Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam and Eric Cole in a three-way tie at 11 under.

