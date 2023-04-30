Pablo Larrazabal claims two-shot victory and eighth DP World Tour win at Korea Championship

Pablo Larrazabal claimed an impressive victory at the Korea Championship

Pablo Larrazabal went on a back nine birdie run to secure an eighth DP World Tour title and first win of the season at the Korea Championship.

Larrazabal posted four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his way to a five-under 67 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, seeing the Spaniard pull clear of a congested leaderboard.

The 39-year-old ended the week on 12 under and two clear of closest challenger Marcus Helligkilde, who carded a final-round 68, while Scotland's Scott Jamieson finished the week in a four-way tie for third on nine under.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Larrazabal returned early on Sunday morning to complete the final two holes of his third round, following weather delays the previous day, with a penultimate-hole bogey seeing him drop back to seven under.

He birdied the par-five third and added another at the seventh to reach the turn in 34, then responded to a bogey at the 10th by birdieing both of his next two holes.

Larrazabal added further back-to-back birdies from the 14th to extend his advantage, with pars over each of the last three holes enough to earn a first win since the ISPS Handa Championship last April.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Helligkilde mixed seven birdies with a bogey and a double bogey during the final round, while Jorge Campillo birdied three of his last four holes on his way to a bogey-free 65 and move to nine under.

Jamieson slipped out of contention with two bogeys in three holes around the turn, eventually signing for a two-under 70, with Joost Luiten and Sanghyun Park joining the pair in tied-third.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Overnight leader Robert MacIntyre bogeyed his opening two holes on his way to a final-round 72, dropping him to tied-seventh, with a four-under 68 from Andy Sullivan lifting the Englishman inside the top 10.

MacIntyre will be back in action on Thursday to try and defend his DS Automobiles Italian Open title, with the event being held at Marco Simone Golf Club - this year's Ryder Cup venue.

Watch the DS Automobiles Italian Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.