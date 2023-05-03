Bronte Law accuses Charley Hull and Georgia Hall of lacking decency in International Crown England withdrawal

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall will miss the International Crown this week, live on Sky Sports

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff have criticised Georgia Hall and Charley Hull for their late withdrawals from Team England's squad for this week's Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

Tournament organisers confirmed on Monday that the two highest-ranked players in the England team would not feature at TPC Harding Park, with Hall citing a foot injury and Hall withdrawing due to illness.

Ladies European Tour players Alice Hewson and Liz Young were late call-ups for England and will make their debuts in the eight-team contest, with Law frustrated by the lack of communication from Hall and Hull about their decisions not to compete.

Hall and Hull were both due to feature for Team England this week

When asked how she found out about her Solheim Cup team-mates' withdrawals, Law said in her pre-tournament press conference: "Through Chinese whispers, if you'd like to call it that. Didn't get any sort of message from the two that decided to not play. Was disappointed about that.

"I think anyone with some level of decency would send their team-mates a message that they weren't coming, not find out from other players on tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week. I don't think that that's a lot to ask for."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Law revealed she later received a message from Hull apologising for not being able to play, with the two withdrawals leaving Ewart Shadoff now the highest-ranked player in Team England.

"Obviously it's disappointing, especially to come so late," Ewart Shadoff said. "I'm sure it's disappointing mainly for Hanwha. I think what they've done for the tournament and to bring it back, we're all just really grateful to be here.

"I've lived in the US for almost half my life now, and I'm still as proud now to put on the England flag as I was when I was 12 years old putting it on for the first time.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is making her third appearance for Team England in the International Crown

"My schedule this year -- especially the first half of this year - is all based around being here this week because it means that much to me to play for England. It's just a privilege. I'm very proud to be here, and I'm proud to be part of this team."

Why are Hall and Hull missing out?

Hall said in a statement: "I've been struggling with my foot for the past few weeks and in spite of daily physio treatment it's not improving, so I've been advised to take a week off.

Hall finished tied-44th at the LA Championship last week

"I'm really sorry not to be able to play the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown and wish my England team-mates the very best of luck for the week. I also want to especially thank President Yeo and his team at Hanwha for bringing this event back to the LPGA Tour."

Hull added: "I'm gutted to have to withdraw. I've been quite sick the past couple of weeks with stomach issues. I was hoping I could play through it, but it seems not and I'm going to need to seek some help.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

"I'm really sorry to let the tournament down and of course my team-mates, but I'm going to have to take some time out to get healthy."

What is the International Crown?

Eight teams of four players are split into two groups, with Team England (fifth seeds) in the same group as Sweden, China and top-seeds United States. Korea, Thailand, Japan and Australia are in the other side of the draw.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Fourball matches will take place over the first three days, with each match worth a point for a win and a half point for a tie. The top two teams in each group after Saturday will advance to Sunday's semi-finals.

The two semi-finals will be played on Sunday morning, each consisting of two singles matches and one foursomes match, with the winning team then progressing into the final later in the day that will have the same format.

Watch the International Crown throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins via the red button at 10pm from Thursday-Sunday on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage moving to front channel from 11pm after the conclusion of the Well Fargo Championship.