Italian Open: Adrian Meronk boosts Ryder Cup qualification hopes with impressive one-shot win

Adrian Meronk bolstered his hopes of securing a Ryder Cup debut this autumn after claiming an impressive one-shot victory after a thrilling final day at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

The 29-year-old, the highest-ranked player in the field, mixed six birdies with four bogeys during an eventful final-round 69 at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Meronk birdied two of his three last holes to end the week on 13 under and pull ahead of French duo Romain Langasque and Julien Guerrier, who both topped the leaderboard at various stages of a gripping Sunday.

Victory is the Polish player's third on the DP World Tour and follows wins at the Horizon Irish Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open, with his latest success increasing the prospect of him playing for Team Europe when the Ryder Cup is held at the same venue later this year.

