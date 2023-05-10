PGA Championship 2023: Tiger Woods missing from field; Jordan Spieth listed despite wrist injury

Jordan Spieth remains listed in the field for the PGA Championship, while Tiger Woods is out through injury

Tiger Woods has officially been ruled out of the PGA Championship after the 15-time major champion was not included in the field for the second major of the year.

The PGA of America confirmed the entry list for next week's event at Oak Hill Country Club, live from May 18 on Sky Sports Golf, with Woods a notable absentee as he continues to recover from injury.

Woods was widely expected to miss the event, a tournament he was won four times, after withdrawing mid-round from The Masters ahead of undergoing "successful" ankle surgery later that month.

The former world No 1 said in a statement last month that he had a "subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture", with Woods still suffering from injuries sustained in February 2021's career-threatening car crash.

Woods will now sit out of the PGA Championship for a third time in seven years, with no official timeline yet on when the 47-year-old will be able to return to competitive action.

Spieth's injury concern ahead of Grand Slam bid

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is included in the initial field, despite being an injury doubt after withdrawing from the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson this week.

Spieth won The Masters and the US Open in 2015 before securing The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, with the American now only needing a PGA Championship victory to become the sixth player to achieve the Grand Slam.

Jordan Spieth missed runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage last month

The 29-year-old missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in his last start and cited a wrist injury as his reason for withdrawing from this week's event in Texas, with Spieth admitting the injury needs evaluation "week to week".

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week," Spieth wrote in a social media post. "Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week," the former world No 1 added. "Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."

Who else will play at the PGA Championship?

Justin Thomas returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic victory, where he overturned a seven-stroke deficit on the final day before defeating Will Zalatoris in a play-off, while world No 1 Jon Rahm looks to enjoy more major success after winning at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy will aim to bounce back from a missed cut at Augusta National and a disappointing display at the Wells Fargo Championship to challenge for an elusive fifth major title, nine years on from winning the PGA Championship for a second time.

Scottie Scheffler can close the gap on Rahm at the top of the world rankings, while Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Tony Finau are among those likely to challenge for a maiden major victory,

Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson lead a strong contingent of LIV players in the field, with two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also involved as he looks to build on last month's runner-up finish at Augusta National.

Watch the PGA Championship this May live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday May 18 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.