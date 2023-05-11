Soudal Open: James Morrison one shot off the lead after round one

England's James Morrison

England's James Morrison enjoyed a welcome return to form at the Soudal Open, where he lies a shot off the lead after the opening day in Antwerp.

Morrison has missed the cut in six of his 10 events in 2023 and recorded his best finish of 46th in January, but carded six birdies in a flawless six-under 65 to share second place with compatriot Andrew Wilson, Marcel Siem and Jens Dantorp.

Sweden's Simon Forsstrom, who won the DP World Tour qualifying school last year, leads the way on seven under after a bogey-free 64 at Rinkven International Golf Club.

"It feels very, very good considering the golf I've been playing the last eight, nine months," Morrison said.

"It was a good day to play that well and was really enjoyable. It's been a pretty slow start to the year. It has been coming, but the hardest thing in golf is patience and waiting for it.

"Length isn't one of my strengths, but you come here and kind of lick your lips a little bit and think 'I can win or do well around here' and it's a matter of maintaining your precision and ticking along."

Forsstrom is also a fan of a course which measures less than 7,000 yards and said: "I've been playing pretty steady, making a lot of cuts and a couple of top 10s.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing what I can do, I feel like the game is pretty good now.

"I always enjoyed playing in Belgium when we played here on the Challenge Tour. I like the course because it's narrow and not so long, so it should fit me well.

"When I saw it during the practice round I was very pleased with the course, I'm glad I could take advantage of it."

Home favourite Thomas Detry is three shots off the lead after an opening 67.