DP World Tour confirms sanctions for LIV and Asian Tour players

The DP World Tour has confirmed sanctions for LIV players

The DP World Tour has issued sanctions for 26 players who competed in LIV Golf and Asian Tour events without releases.

Sanctions include fines and tournament suspensions based on individual cases and differences between each event's impact on the DP World Tour.

The fines range from £12,500 to £100,000 for each individual breach of the Conflicting Tournament Regulation.

"These events occurred in the period from June 22, 2022 to April 2, 2023 - the day before the independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions released its decision in relation to players competing without releases in the first two LIV Golf events in 2022; at the Centurion Club in England and at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon," said the DP World Tour in a statement.

"That decision determined that the DP World Tour had acted 'entirely reasonably in refusing releases' for those events and that the Conflicting Tournament Regulation was 'reasonable and proportionate to the Tour's continued operation as a professional golf tour'.

"The panel also held that the DP World Tour had 'a legitimate and justifiable interest' in enforcing its regulations with the imposition of sanctions such as fines and suspensions."

The cumulative suspension imposed on a single player for breaches in that time frame is a maximum of eight DP World Tour tournaments, comprising a combination of one- or two-week suspensions.

"The suspensions imposed relate to regular season DP World Tour events (i.e. excluding Major Championships) and will run consecutively, effective from the Porsche European Open from June 1-4, 2023 - the first tournament chronologically on the DP World Tour schedule whose entry list remains open as of today," the statement added.

The DP World Tour added that players that have resigned their membership will not be eligible for reinstatement until fines are paid, from which point their suspensions would apply.