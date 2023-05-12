DP World Tour: England's James Morrison three shots off the lead at halfway stage of Soudal Open

England's James Morrison is three shots off leader Simon Forsstrom at the halfway stage of the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Morrison followed his six-under 66 on Thursday with a two-under 69 a day later to leave himself on eight under and in a share of fourth place.

The 38-year-old, chasing a third DP World Tour victory and first since claiming the Open de Espana title in May 2015, birdied his third hole and then recorded a birdie-bogey-birdie finish.

Forsstrom, who won the DP World Tour qualifying school last year, is at 11 under after adding a 67 to his opening 64 and leads South Korea's Jeong-Weon Ko by one shot.

Morrison said: "I had to be even more patient today, which was even harder. The weather this morning was so bad, proper winter golf. You have to be on top of all aspects of your game. I managed that pretty well.

"I feel great. I'm just enjoying playing golf and plodding along."

James Morrison last won a DP World Tour event in May 2015

Detry eyes 'dream' title on home soil

Belgian Thomas Detry is two strokes behind Forsstrom on nine under and says it would be an "absolute dream" if his maiden DP World Tour title came on home soil.

The 30-year-old, who carded a second-round 66, said: "Winning an event is great, winning your first event is even better and winning it at home would be just an absolute dream.

"I'm just going to try to enjoy it and see what happens."

"You kind of forget how enthusiastic people are, especially when I play so far away on the other side of the ocean [on the PGA Tour].

"I must say it's amazing. It's great for the game of golf and hopefully we can bring some even better atmosphere for the weekend."

