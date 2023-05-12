G4D Open: Brendan Lawlor edges Kipp Popert by one shot to win the inaugural event at Woburn

Brendan Lawlor won the first G4D Open by two shots from world No 1 Kipp Popert

Brendan Lawlor held off world No 1 Kipp Popert to win the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn by two shots on Friday.

The Irishman, ranked one place below England's Popert at No 2 in the standings for disabled players, bogeyed his opening three holes on the final day to temporarily lose his lead but then moved ahead on the back nine.

Lawlor saw a two-shot advantage cut to one after bogeying the 16th and the gap remained just one stroke after both players parred the 17th - before Popert's hopes were ended when he found the trees at 18 and subsequently dropped a shot.

Lawlor's par left him three over for the event and the day, with Popert two back on five over for the tournament after a four-over final round as he missed out on a sixth victory on the G4D Tour in the 2022/23 season.

Spain's Juan Postigo finished third on eight over par.

A field of 80 male and female amateur and professional golfers took part this week, competing across sport classes which cover various categories in standing, intellectual, visual and sitting.

Popert was born with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia, while Lawlor has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.