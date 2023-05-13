LIV Golf Tulsa: Dustin Johnson leads by two going into final round

Dustin Johnson posted a seven-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa.

The two-time major winner and former world No 1 won the points title in LIV Golf's first season. But he has yet to finish closer than five shots of the winner in the five events of the Saudi-funded league this year.

His 63 at Cedar Ridge came with a bogey on the final hole. Johnson, at 14 under, leads Branden Grace of South Africa by two after he followed up his opening 61 with a three-under 67.

Bubba Watson shot 64 and is four shots behind. No one else is within five shots going into the third and final round.

Talor Gooch, who has won the last two LIV Golf events, shot a 71 on Saturday and is 13 shots behind.

Phil Mickelson, a runner-up at the Masters this year, had four bogeys in his round of 69 and is near the bottom of the leaderboard in the 48-man field.

Johnson could be peaking at just the right time with the PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill. Brooks Koepka won the LIV event in Orlando, Florida, a week before the Masters and then was runner-up with Mickelson at Augusta National.

Seventeen players at Cedar Ridge are playing in the PGA Championship next week.