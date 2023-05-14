AT&T Byron Nelson: Jason Day claims first PGA Tour title in five years with stunning nine-under final round

Jason Day enjoyed the best possible preparation for next week's PGA Championship at Oak Hill as the world number 35 won the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

The Australian, who has won the PGA Championship once before back in 2015, finished the week in McKinney, Texas, with a sensational nine-under final round of 62 to claim his first PGA Tour title in five years.

Day finished the tournament 23 under, one stroke clear of Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim in joint-second place. C.T. Pan also shot 62 on the final day to sit alone in fourth place at 21 under.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number two and the hometown favourite in the Dallas area, rebounded from a middling third round by posting a bogey-free 65. He tied for fifth at 20 under along with England's Tyrrell Hatton (64) and Zecheng Dou (67) of China.

Day broke through a crowded pack atop the leaderboard with a nine-birdie, bogey-free performance in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing things off in style with the last of those birdies crucially tapped in on the 18th hole.

It's the former world number one's 13th career PGA Tour victory, but his first since winning the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018.