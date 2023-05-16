Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald rules out 'captain's agreement' with Zach Johnson over LIV selections

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald says he can only look at the players that he has available to him due to LIV restrictions Luke Donald says he can only look at the players that he has available to him due to LIV restrictions

Luke Donald has ruled out any possibility of a 'captain's agreement' with Zach Johnson over how the two teams can incorporate LIV players into their Ryder Cup sides.

European stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson have all resigned from the DP World Tour, following further sanctions on players who competed in LIV Golf events without permission, meaning they are no longer eligible to feature in the biennial contest.

LIV players can still represent Team Europe in Rome this September, providing they remain DP World Tour members, while the PGA of America - which controls eligibility for Team USA - have kept those who resigned from the PGA Tour still eligible for this year's contest.

"I think in terms of what Zach is doing and his options, I think that's kind of his call," Donald said in his press conference ahead of the PGA Championship. "Whether LIV players play on his team, again, I haven't really talked to him much about it as a captains' agreement.

"Let's not forget there's still LIV players that can still play on my team. They're still eligible if they're members of the [DP World] Tour and were born in Europe. That is still a possibility for some guys.

"I think that the team selections should be pretty separate. I'm in charge of the European team and what's best for us, and he's in charge of the USA Team and what's best for him. I think that's just how it should be."

The DP World Tour resignations by some of the most successful European players in Ryder Cup history also rules them out of future editions of the event, with Donald focused on building a team that will aim to regain the trophy in Italy.

"It's a shame that there were some resignations," Donald added. "A lot of these guys have built their legacy around DP World Tour members and their participation and everything with the Ryder Cup.

"Ultimately that was their decision, and unfortunately they're off the table now for selection purposes for myself.

"I've always tried to concentrate on looking at all the players that week in, week out are committed to try and make that Ryder Cup, and that hasn't changed. My situation is what it is. I've got to always take what I have in front of me and kind of go forward."

Donald is likely to require several Ryder Cup debutants to complete his team, with the Englishman - who is in the field for the PGA Championship this week - keen to see how his prospective rookies perform at Oak Hill and the remaining majors.

"I probably won't go into names, but I think it's always good to see how potential rookies do in major championships," Donald explained. "It takes a different kind of mindset, a different kind of nerve.

Luke Donald played a practice round with Rory McIlroy (pictured) and Shane Lowry ahead of the PGA Championship

"The challenge obviously is totally different to what you'd be playing week in, week out. Obviously a very strong field this week. So again, a good performance here at a major can go a long way.

"There's been lots of very good rookies and Ryder Cup players who maybe haven't had the best major record, as well. It's not everything, but certainly I'll be keeping a close eye on the scoring."

Watch the 105th PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.