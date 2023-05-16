PGA Championship tee times: Jon Rahm in major-winning trio as Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have been grouped alongside Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship

World No 1 Jon Rahm has been grouped alongside fellow reigning major champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.

Rahm, who registered a fourth victory of 2023 with a dominant four-shot win at The Masters last month, has been given an 8.33am start time on Thursday to begin his bid for back-to-back major victories.

Another win for the Spaniard would move him three-quarters of the way towards the career Grand Slam, while Fitzpatrick looks to build on last year's US Open success and Smith - who won The Open last July - is one of 17 LIV players currently set to feature.

Jon Rahm says he is full of belief going to into the PGA Championship and feels that he can secure back to back majors after winning The Masters in early April.

Defending champion Justin Thomas has also been handed an early-late grouping alongside 2020 champion Collin Morikawa and two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy, who aims to bounce back from his missed cut at The Masters and challenge for a first major win since 2014.

Jordan Spieth remains in the field despite struggling with a wrist injury, with the three-time major champion beginning his Grand Slam bid alongside European Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.

Can Jordan Spieth complete the career Grand Slam with victory at the PGA Championship? We look back at his past major wins

Brooks Koepka, who finished runner-up at The Masters and was a back-to-back PGA Championship winner in 2018 and 2019, will tee it up alongside former US Open champion Gary Woodland and world No 2 Scottie Scheffler.

2021 winner Phil Mickelson has a late draw alongside Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay, while Dustin Johnson - who won LIV's event in Tulsa on Sunday - is also among the later starters with Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton.

After not being at last year's tournament, relive Phil Mickelson's last appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021 when he became the oldest ever major winner at 50.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald partners two of his prospective rookies, Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul, with USA counterpart Zach Johnson following suit with Kurt Kitayama and Sahith Theegala.

Key R1 tee times (all BST)

USA unless stated

1300 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1311 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy says victory at the US PGA Championship requires discipline at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.

1322 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1333 Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1825 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

1836 Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa, Tony Finau,

1847 Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1858 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

Watch the 105th PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.