PGA Championship tee times: Jon Rahm in major-winning trio as Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas
Rory McIlroy will play alongside Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds; Jordan Spieth begins Grand Slam bid with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry; Watch the PGA Championship this week live on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford at Oak Hill
Last Updated: 16/05/23 6:19pm
World No 1 Jon Rahm has been grouped alongside fellow reigning major champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.
Rahm, who registered a fourth victory of 2023 with a dominant four-shot win at The Masters last month, has been given an 8.33am start time on Thursday to begin his bid for back-to-back major victories.
Another win for the Spaniard would move him three-quarters of the way towards the career Grand Slam, while Fitzpatrick looks to build on last year's US Open success and Smith - who won The Open last July - is one of 17 LIV players currently set to feature.
- What to expect from Rory McIlroy at Oak Hill
- PGA Championship talking points: Jordan Spieth, LIV and more
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
Defending champion Justin Thomas has also been handed an early-late grouping alongside 2020 champion Collin Morikawa and two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy, who aims to bounce back from his missed cut at The Masters and challenge for a first major win since 2014.
Jordan Spieth remains in the field despite struggling with a wrist injury, with the three-time major champion beginning his Grand Slam bid alongside European Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.
Brooks Koepka, who finished runner-up at The Masters and was a back-to-back PGA Championship winner in 2018 and 2019, will tee it up alongside former US Open champion Gary Woodland and world No 2 Scottie Scheffler.
2021 winner Phil Mickelson has a late draw alongside Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay, while Dustin Johnson - who won LIV's event in Tulsa on Sunday - is also among the later starters with Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton.
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald partners two of his prospective rookies, Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul, with USA counterpart Zach Johnson following suit with Kurt Kitayama and Sahith Theegala.
Key R1 tee times (all BST)
USA unless stated
1300 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
1311 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa
1322 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1333 Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1825 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 18, 2023, 1:00pm
Live on
1836 Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa, Tony Finau,
1847 Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1858 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson
Watch the 105th PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.