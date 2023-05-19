PGA Championship: Cameron Young to miss cut after being handed two-shot penalty at Oak Hill

Cameron Young missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 75 at Oak Hill

Cameron Young will miss the cut at the 105th PGA Championship after a costly rules mistake saw him handed a two-stroke penalty during his second round at Oak Hill.

The world No 15 was battling to make it through to the weekend after a four-over 74 on Thursday, where he finished his round with a birdie, although recovered from bogeying the 10th - his opening hole of day two - to play his way back towards the cut line.

Young rolled in from 10 feet at the 12th for the first of successive birdies and add another from close range at the 15th, taking him back to two over for the tournament and within six strokes of clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau, only to make a costly error on the 16th hole.

As his ball-marker was on the line of play of both playing partners Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, he moved his marker one clubhead-length to the side.

After the other players completed the hole, Young failed to move the marker back to its original position and tapped in from a wrong place, seeing him incur a two-shot penalty and turning his par into a double-bogey six.

Young finished runner-up at The Open and tied-seventh at The Masters last month

A statement from the tournament rules committee said: "Cameron Young received a two-stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 15.3c during the second round. Young had played from a wrong place and incurred the General Penalty (two-strokes) for breaching Rule 15.3."

Young compounded the error by bogeying the 18th and three-putting the par-five fourth for another dropped shot, with a double-bogey at the par-four sixth and a final-hole blemish see him having to settle for a five-over 75.

Mickelson survives penalty to make historic cut

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson said he "played terrible" during his first two rounds at Oakmont, despite carding rounds of 73 and 72 to look secure of making the cut for the 100th time in his major career.

Mickelson admitted he was "appreciative" of a rules official for saving him from being penalised at the par-four sixth, where he initially failed to recognise recent rule changes when working out his drop after finding the penalty area.

"Ended up hitting it in the hazard and took line-of-sight and came back," Mickelson explained. "I didn't know that they changed the rule this year, whereby you normally could take the point in line and then you have that two-club-length semi-circle.

"I guess in January they changed that to where you just only get line-of-sight, so the guy came over and saved me a penalty because I had dropped it in the ruling under last year and didn't realize it had been changed. He came and saved me a stroke, so I was very appreciative."

