PGA Championship 2023: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Oak Hill
Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners heading into the final day at Oak Hill; Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy all under par; Watch the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/05/23 1:08am
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
All times BST; USA unless stated
*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)
Starting at Hole One
1250 Ben Taylor (Eng), Mark Hubbard
1300 Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa (Jpn)
1310 Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
1320 Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
1330 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Lee Hodges
1340 Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson
1350 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Matt Wallace (Eng)
1400 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
1410 Thomas Detry (Bel), Tony Finau
1420 Callum Tarren (Eng), Yannik Paul (Ger)
1430 Max Homa, JT Poston
1440 Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
1450 KH Lee (Kor), Denny McCarthy
1510 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Scott (Aus)
1520 Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1530 Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1540 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1550 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
1600 Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira (Chi)
1610 Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
1620 Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie
1630 Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1640 Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith
1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), Hayden Buckley
1710 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Chris Kirk
1720 Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1730 Adam Svensson (Can), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1740 Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
1750 Cam Davis (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1800 Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1810 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Patrick Reed
1820 Eric Cole, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1830 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Victor Perez (Fra)
1850 Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1900 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Michael Block [CFPT]
1910 Justin Rose (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
1920 Corey Conners (Can), Bryson DeChambeau
1930 Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
