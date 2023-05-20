PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads Viktor Hovland after stunning third-round 66 at Oak Hill
Bryson DeChambeau three back and Justin Rose four behind alongside Scottie Scheffler; Rory McIlroy one of seven players under par heading into Sunday at Oak Hill; Watch the final round of the PGA Championship live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford at Oak Hill
Last Updated: 21/05/23 12:49am
Brooks Koepka moved into pole position to claim a third PGA Championship victory and fifth major title after taking a one-shot lead into the final round at Oak Hill.
The former world No 1 charged up the leaderboard with a brilliant round-of-the-day 66, mixing five birdies with a lone bogey in heavy rain to grab the 54-hole lead for the second successive major.
Latest leaderboard
-6 Brooks Koepka (USA)
-5 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Corey Conners (Can)
-3 Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
Koepka heads into the final round on six under and a shot clear of Corey Conners, who held the lead until a costly double-bogey late in his round, with Viktor Hovland also a shot back after a final-hole bogey.
- Latest PGA Championship leaderboard
- Third round at Oak Hill as it happened
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
World No 2 Scottie Scheffler and England's Justin Rose share fifth spot on two under, while a second successive 69 from Rory McIlroy kept him within five of the lead as he chases a first major victory since 2014.
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 21, 2023, 2:00pm
Live on
Koepka the man to catch at Oak Hill
Scheffler immediately lost his overnight co-lead when he started with back-to-back bogeys and Hovland fell one behind when he failed to save par from the sand at the fourth, giving Conners the solo lead, while Koepka got within one after posting successive birdies from the fourth.
Koepka dropped a shot at the seventh to temporarily give Conners a two-shot cushion, only for Hovland to cancel out a bogey at the fifth by birdieing the eighth and join Rose - who made three birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn - on four under.
Conners ended a run of pars with a close-range birdie at the eighth to get back two clear but saw playing partner Hovland pull level with successive birdies from 11th, with the pair exchanging pars over the next few holes.
Koepka added birdies at the 12th and 13th to move to five under and within one of the leading pair, while Conners followed a 10-foot birdie at the 15th by losing his lead for the first time of the day with a costly mistake at the par-four next.
Conners found sand off the tee and then fired into the face of the fairway bunker with his second, with the Canadian missing the green with his third shot before two-putting from 12 feet for a double-bogey six.
Koepka holed a monster birdie at the 17th to close out a bogey-free back nine and join Hovland in a share of the lead, then was handed the outright advantage when the Norweigan failed to get up and down to save par at the last.
"It [winning] would mean a lot," Koepka said. "I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody. To win one would be fantastic. Just got to go out and go play good tomorrow."
Who remains in major contention?
Hovland and Conners both signed for level-par 70s and DeChambeau matched the same total to remain at three under, while Scheffler recovered from a front-nine 39 to birdie the 14th and par his last four holes and stay alongside Rose within four of the lead.
McIlroy was briefly just three back after birdieing both early par-threes but lost ground with three bogeys in a four-hole stretch, then followed three birdies in five holes on the back nine by dropping a shot on his penultimate hole of the day.
Club pro continued his Cinderella week with a third 70 in as many days, leaving him in a share of eighth, while Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are both in the group level-par heading into a final day where just six strokes separate 15 players.
Who will win the 105th PGA Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland