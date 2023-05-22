Tiger Woods withdraws from June's US Open in Los Angeles as he recovers from ankle surgery

Tiger Woods will miss his second major in a row after officially withdrawing from next month's US Open in Los Angeles as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April due to plantar fasciitis and then underwent ankle surgery before opting out of this month's PGA Championship at Oak Hill, an event won by Brooks Koepka for a third time on Sunday.

The USGA has now confirmed that 15-time major champion Woods will also be absent from the US Open, which is live on Sky Sports Golf between June 15-18.

The 47-year-old will hope to defy the odds to compete in July's Open at Royal Liverpool, where he won a third Open title in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the PGA Championship following a third-round 79 and skipped the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

While revealing Woods' US Open withdrawal, the USGA announced that 33 more players are now exempt for the year's third major.

Twenty-five of those players earned their place courtesy of being ranked in the world's top 60, including world No 18 Tyrrell Hatton and major winners Patrick Reed and Jason Day.

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports Golf between June 15-18 with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick the defending champion.