Sergio Garcia says Luke Donald told him he had 'no chance' of making Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia says Luke Donald told him he had "no chance" of making Europe's Ryder Cup team in Rome this autumn before he resigned from the DP World Tour.

Garcia, Europe's all-time record points scorer in the biennial competition, is now ineligible for the clash with Team USA from September 29 to October 1.

The Spaniard, one of a number of high-profile players to defect to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, said European captain Donald informed him that he was not part of his Ryder Cup plans, making his decision to leave the DP World Tour "a little bit easier".

Garcia said of his chat with Donald: "I talked to him two or three weeks ago.

"I had to make some decisions when it comes down to the DP World Tour, and I wanted to see where I stood with regards to the Ryder Cup.

"Luke obviously is a good friend… but I wanted him to be sincere and tell me the truth and he pretty much told me that I had no chance. Obviously that made my decision a little bit easier.

"It was sad because I felt like, not only because of my history but the way I've been playing, that I probably could have a chance [of making the Ryder Cup].

Donald will captain Europe in the clash against USA in Rome this autumn

"But it didn't sound like it, so that's what it is. It sounded like my chance was slim to none.

"I think we all make the decisions that we think is best for us. I made what I thought were the best decisions for me and my family and my game, and they're making what they think are their best decisions.

"I was excited about the possibility of playing with Jon [Rahm] again, and I know that Jon was also excited about that possibility, too. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to happen, at least for now."