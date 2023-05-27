KLM Open: Pablo Larrazabal takes one-shot lead into final day after third-round 67 in the Netherlands

Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the KLM Open after a blemish-free third round boosted his quest for a second title in as many months.

Larrazabal, a winner at the Korea Championship in April, is at 10 under in the Netherlands after recording five birdies in a flawless 67 on Saturday.

The Spaniard saved par at the 18th with a putt from 14 feet to stay one stroke clear of compatriot Adrian Otaegui and Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, the latter matching Larrazabal with a five-under 67.

Poland's Adrian Meronk, the highest-ranked player in the field at world No 47, and England's Todd Clements are in the group two adrift on eight under.

But 36-hole leader Jorge Campillo is four shots off the lead at six under having carded a four-over 76, which featured triple bogeys on two par threes, the eighth and the 17th.

Campillo, a winner at the Magical Kenya Open in March, also dropped shots at 15 and 16 as he came home in a three-over 39 in Cromvoirt.

Larrazabal, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, said: "We're going to have to do a lot of good things now. Calm down, hit some balls and practise a little bit.

"We're going to have to rest very well because my batteries are running down. But I'm happy. I'm playing great and I'm enjoying the moment."

On his par save at 18, the 40-year-old added: "I think that was the only chance I had all day to make a bogey so it was very important.

"I'm very proud. My game wasn't as good as the first round [when he shot a six-under 66] but I hung in there."

