PGA Tour: Adam Schenk and Harry Hall level after third round at Charles Schwab Challenge

Highlights from the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge as Harry Hall and Adam Schenk are tied for the lead in Texas

Adam Schenk sank a 16-foot birdie putt on the final hole to share the lead with rookie Harry Hall going into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.

Schenk's putt enabled him to close out a three-under round of 67 to boost his prospects of finally recording a PGA Tour victory after 171 attempts.

The 31-year-old from Indiana, who registered just a single bogey during the third round at Colonial CC, admitted: "It was a lot of luck making that putt. It was a foot and a half of break and extremely fast.

"We just did a really good job managing everything - it was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it. It doesn't happen very often, but it's nice when it does."

Hall, who held the lead outright after the first two rounds, recovered to card 72 and finish level with Schenk following consecutive bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes.

His final putt was a 10-foot par at the last after he chipped from the fringe out of an awkward stance that left his heels hanging over the lip of a bunker.

Harris English - who briefly edged in front with a 40-foot birdie on the 16th - ended the day a single stroke back at nine under, narrowly missing his putt for par on the last.

Adam Schenk waves his ball after sinking a putt on the 18th hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge (Associated Press)

Last year's runner-up and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 72 after opening with consecutive 67s and is one of six players tied for 10th place at four under.

Defending champion Sam Burns, who overcame a seven-stroke deficit in the final round last year, posted his second consecutive 70 and is seven strokes off the lead at three under.

Despite a 20-foot eagle putt on the first hole, Emiliano Grillo picked up a double bogey and two bogeys in the last six to finish six under on 72 and goes into the final round tied for fourth place with Justin Suh.

