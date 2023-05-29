PGA Tour: Emiliano Grillo wins play-off to claim Charles Schwab Challenge as Harry Hall misses out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round at Charles Schwab Challenge Highlights from the final round at Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo won his second PGA tour title after he edged out Adam Schenk in a double playoff hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge while English golfer Harry Hall finished tied third in Texas on Sunday.

The Argentine was two strokes clear and looked primed to win at Colonial but the 30-year-old hit a memorable double-bogey on the last hole, providing an opening for Schenk to come back into contention, seeking to win his first PGA Tour title.

Grillo hit his drive into a small stream on the final hole which took the ball back roughly 100 yards back in the direction of the tee box before stopping against a rock.

He decided to take a penalty stroke and landed a two-putt from 20 yards to tie with Schenk at eight under.

Schenk made par on the final hole while English PGA Tour rookie Hall,who held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds, needed a par on the final hole to compete in the playoff.

Hall hit a bogey on the last hole after landing his drive into the water and finished tied in third with world No 1 American Scott Scheffler, whose 67 featured the second hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career, on seven under.

Grillo struck a five-foot birdie putt to claim the title on the second playoff hole to get his first tour win in more than seven years, finishing the tournament on eight-under with 68 on his final day.

"I made a double on 18 [Sunday] and honestly I didn't care," Grillo said. "Obviously, I would have liked to get it on the 72nd, but to close with some great swings, great swings there on 18, two great birdies on 16."

Grillo had a busy front nine, making four birdies and two bogeys as he started to claw toward the top. He added birdies at 12 and 16 - the latter on a putt of nearly 20 feet - to hit 10 under before his adventurous double bogey.

Schenk, who went 66-67-67 to start the tournament, posted three bogeys through his first 13 holes and landed his only birdie of the day at the par-three 16th.