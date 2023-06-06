US Open 2023: When is coverage live on Sky Sports? Key TV times and ways to watch from Los Angeles

The men’s major season continues this month at the 123rd US Open, with extended coverage exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic one-shot victory and maiden major title at Brookline, with the Englishman looking to become the first player since Brooks Koepka to successfully defend a major.

Koepka will arrive as among the favourites following his fifth major victory last month, with the former world No 1 now having the chance to join Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to have won both the PGA Championship and US Open on three separate occasions.

Brooks Koepka claimed a two-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at the PGA Championship

Masters champion Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will continue their battle at the top of the world rankings and are both likely to challenge for more major success, while Rory McIlroy looks once again to end his major drought that stretches back to 2014.

Phil Mickelson has another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam and is part of a strong LIV contingent involved at Los Angeles Country Club, which hosts a major for the first time as the US Open returns to the city for the first time in 75 years.

Sky Sports is once again the home of the US Open, with over 45 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days from June 15-18 and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week.

Coverage begins from 3pm over the first two rounds and 6pm on Saturday, with the action getting under way from 5.30pm on the final day and following the tournament through to its conclusion.

TV times (all live on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday June 15 - 1500 to 0400

Friday June 16 - 1500 to 0400

Saturday June 17 - 1800 to 0300

Sunday June 18 - 1730 to 0300

Can Jon Rahm become the first player since Jordan Spieth to win The Masters and US Open in the same year?

There will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous rounds' action on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports News will offer regular live updates, while you can download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights, clips, leaderboard scores and a dedicated blog.

Sky Sports Golf will show documentaries and features from past editions of the event in the days leading up to the event, including the 'Boss of Brookline' programme focusing on Fitzpatrick's 2022 win, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

What other golf is live that week?

The US Open is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports that week, with the Ladies European Tour's Amundi German Masters and the Women's Amateur Championship also available to enjoy.

The LET action is live from 11am on Thursday and Friday before starting at midday over the weekend, while there will be two sessions of Women's Amateur Championship coverage on both Saturday and Sunday.

Jessica Baker won the Women's Amateur Championship in 2022

The quarter-finals at Princes Golf Club will be shown from 8am on Saturday and simulcast on SS Mix, with the semi-final action starting on SS Mix and the red button from 1pm before switching to Sky Sports Golf at 3pm.

The 36-hole final - where the winner receives an invite to three of the five majors - starts at 8.30am on Sunday, with coverage switching to the red button at 1pm before returning to Sky Sports Golf after the conclusion of the LET event.

Who will win the US Open? Watch the third men's major of the year exclusively live from June 15-18 on Sky Sports Golf!