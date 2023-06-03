Porsche European Open: Jordan Smith one of six players tied for the lead going into the final day

England’s Jordan Smith, bidding to win the tournament for the second time, is one of six players tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Porsche European Open.

The Englishman shot a third-round 72 to sit alongside Alexander Bjork, David Law, Tom McKibbin, John Axelsen and Julien Guerrier at the summit on six under par on Saturday.

"I'm happy with how I hung in there and kept things going. Made a few birdies coming in, which is nice," said Smith, who has won two DP World Tour titles.

"I've been enjoying my week so far. I haven't got on my back too much. So more of the same tomorrow.

"Everyone will say [winning] would mean everything, but it would mean everything. It would be nice to win in front of my wife and it would be great to get that third win under my belt."

Scotland's Law closed his Saturday 72 with back-to-back birdies to grab a share of the lead, while Northern Ireland's McKibbin followed up a rollercoaster front nine with eight pars before finishing his round with a birdie.

Twenty-year-old Challenge Tour graduate McKibbin, who hails from the same golf club as Rory McIlroy, is looking forward to the final-round battle.

"I'm excited," said McKibbin. "Looking forward to going out there and playing golf.

"I'll just take it one hole at a time and see where that leaves us at the end of the day.

"[Winning] would mean the world to me. I'll just try not to think about that, go out and play my own game and see where that leaves me at the end of tomorrow."

Law, who is aiming to secure his second victory, said: "It's been an amazing tournament. The crowds today were brilliant."

Guerrier began the day six shots off the lead but stormed into contention after recovering from a bogey on the sixth with five birdies over the next six holes.

The Frenchman dropped another shot on the 13th but closed his round with gains at the 15th, 16th and 18th to shoot a 67 and put himself in a strong position as he searches for his first DP World Tour title on Sunday.

Sweden's Bjork produced a birdie-eagle finish, while Dane Axelsen fired four birdies in his final six holes.

