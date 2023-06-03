Rory McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial tournament | 'I’m battling and hanging in there!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he needs to avoid playing 'too aggressively' as he starts the final round at The Memorial Tournament in a two-way tie with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky Rory McIlroy says he needs to avoid playing 'too aggressively' as he starts the final round at The Memorial Tournament in a two-way tie with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky

Rory McIlroy finished the third round of the Memorial Tournament tied for first place alongside David Lipsky and Kim Si-woo.

McIlroy shot a two under par 70 on Saturday at Murifield Village.

With the lead shifting dramatically in the final stages McIlroy goes into the final round at six under par with Lipsky, who's chasing a first PGA Tour win, and Kim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland went toe-to-toe on the 12th at the Memorial Tournament as both hit brilliant birdies one after another Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland went toe-to-toe on the 12th at the Memorial Tournament as both hit brilliant birdies one after another

McIlroy, who began this tournament with a nightmarish triple bogey finish to his first round, has worked his way firmly into contention.

"I'm feeling more comfortable than I felt at Oak Hill [at the PGA Championship]. I wouldn't say I'm 100 per cent. But I'm battling and I'm hanging in there.

"The course is playing really tough," he continued. "It's just about trying to position your way across the golf course.

"But it feels better. I did a lot of good work last week and, I keep saying this, but I feel like I'm not fighting the club face as much as I have been. I'm able to release it a little bit more and just have a little more trust in it and obviously this week with how tough it's playing you need to trust it."

From his position on the leaderboard, McIlroy believes he's in with "a great chance" of victory on the final day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy finished his opening round at the Memorial Tournament with a nightmarish triple bogey on his final hole Rory McIlroy finished his opening round at the Memorial Tournament with a nightmarish triple bogey on his final hole

"I think this course is still very playable from the fairways. I've done a good job this week of keeping the ball in play," he said.

"What I need to do tomorrow is just stick to that gameplan. Not to try to get ahead of myself, not to get too aggressive.

"If I stick to the gameplan that I've played with the last three days, I'll be in with a great chance."

Watch day four of the Memorial Tournament live on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm on Sunday.