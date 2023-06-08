Scandinavian Mixed: Niklas Norgaard shares early lead despite pre-tournament water-skiing injury

Niklas Norgaard holds a share of the early lead at the Scandinavian Mixed

Niklas Norgaard bounced back from a pre-tournament water-skiing injury to grab a share of the early lead during the opening round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

The Dane mixed an eagle with six birdies and a lone bogey to post a seven-under 65 at Ullna Golf and Country Club, matching the total set by Ryder Cup contender Yannik Paul, despite picking up a back issue in the days leading up to the event.

"It was a very weird day because I had no preparation at all," Norgaard said. "I was home for one day on Monday and went out water-skiing and hurt the back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Mike Dean makes the move from the football pitch to the golf course as he tries his hand at caddying for Lydia Hall. Former Premier League referee Mike Dean makes the move from the football pitch to the golf course as he tries his hand at caddying for Lydia Hall.

"I was going to fly out here Tuesday and I went to pick up my TrackMan to go and fly and I couldn't even lift it. That's how bad it was. My girlfriend packed my suitcase and sent me away.

"I got up here and couldn't do anything. Magically something happened and I feel totally fine now. I just haven't done any prep at all."

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Paul reached the turn in one under before birdieing six of his last nine holes to also post an opening-round 65, while England's Dale Whitnell is in the group of four players sitting a shot off the pace.

"I'm really pleased," Paul said. "My putter got to work on the back nine. I hit it close a few times but made a lot of nice putts which always helps. I'm really pleased with my round."

Yannik Paul is also on seven under after a low-scoring opening round

Trichat Cheenglab is the leading female player in the co-sanctioned event, which sees 78 men and 78 women compete on the same course for one prize fund, with the Thai player posting a six-under 66 to share third with Whitnell, Louis de Jager and Frederic Lacroix.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is three off the lead, while Paul Waring and James Morrison are a further stroke back alongside LET player Gabriella Cowley, with defending champion Linn Grant - who recorded a nine-shot win in last year's contest - starting with a level-par 72.

Watch the Scandinavian Mixed throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Friday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.