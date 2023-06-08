Scandinavian Mixed: Niklas Norgaard shares early lead despite pre-tournament water-skiing injury
Yannik Paul and Niklas Norgaard share the early lead in Sweden, while Trichat Cheenglab is the leading female player in the mixed event; Watch the second round live on Friday from midday on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/06/23 6:26pm
Niklas Norgaard bounced back from a pre-tournament water-skiing injury to grab a share of the early lead during the opening round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.
The Dane mixed an eagle with six birdies and a lone bogey to post a seven-under 65 at Ullna Golf and Country Club, matching the total set by Ryder Cup contender Yannik Paul, despite picking up a back issue in the days leading up to the event.
"It was a very weird day because I had no preparation at all," Norgaard said. "I was home for one day on Monday and went out water-skiing and hurt the back.
- Scandinavian Mixed: Latest leaderboard
- DP World Tour: Schedule and results
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
"I was going to fly out here Tuesday and I went to pick up my TrackMan to go and fly and I couldn't even lift it. That's how bad it was. My girlfriend packed my suitcase and sent me away.
"I got up here and couldn't do anything. Magically something happened and I feel totally fine now. I just haven't done any prep at all."
Live DP World Tour Golf
June 9, 2023, 12:00pm
Live on
Paul reached the turn in one under before birdieing six of his last nine holes to also post an opening-round 65, while England's Dale Whitnell is in the group of four players sitting a shot off the pace.
"I'm really pleased," Paul said. "My putter got to work on the back nine. I hit it close a few times but made a lot of nice putts which always helps. I'm really pleased with my round."
Trichat Cheenglab is the leading female player in the co-sanctioned event, which sees 78 men and 78 women compete on the same course for one prize fund, with the Thai player posting a six-under 66 to share third with Whitnell, Louis de Jager and Frederic Lacroix.
Scotland's Richie Ramsay is three off the lead, while Paul Waring and James Morrison are a further stroke back alongside LET player Gabriella Cowley, with defending champion Linn Grant - who recorded a nine-shot win in last year's contest - starting with a level-par 72.
Watch the Scandinavian Mixed throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Friday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.