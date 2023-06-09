Jimmy Dunne: PIF Saudis have no links to 9/11, says PGA Tour board member as he urges golf to 'come together'

Jimmy Dunne, an independent director of the PGA Tour Board, says the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund has no links to 9/11, amid criticism, and has called on people from all sides of golf to "come together".

Dunne played a key role in brokering the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF - who bankroll LIV Golf - that shocked the golfing world on Tuesday.

He broke the news of the deal to his friend Rory McIlroy, who said he felt like "a sacrificial lamb" and "hated" LIV, but Dunne called for the rival factions to unite.

Dunne told the Golf Channel: "The reality is that we need to come together as people. We have too much divisiveness.

"At some point in time - whether it's our view of the Japanese or our view of the Germans - there is a point in time where you have to say, let's try to get to know one another.

"Let's try to understand, let's try to demonstrate by example."

PIF Saudis have no links to 9/11

The PGA Tour's decision to merge with the DP World Tour and PIF has been criticised following the tour's hard stance after the the formation of LIV.

Amid claims of Saudi sportwashing are criticisms of the country's human rights record and connections with the 9/11 attacks, and a group representing families of victims have accused Jay Monahan and PGA Tour leaders of "hypocrisy and greed".

Dunne's financial firm, Sandler O'Neill and Partners, was based in the World Trade Centre and lost 66 employees in the attack. He only missed being in the building because he was playing in a golf tournament.

"Every day, the first thing I think about is [September 11]... several times during the day I think about it and the last thing I think about at night is that," the 65-year-old said. "That has not changed since that day. And I'm not alone in that.

"I would guarantee that every one of those family members has that same condition. It is just a reality of how unbelievably sad and awful that day was."

He continued: "I'm quite certain - and I've had conversations with a lot of very knowledgeable people - that the people I'm dealing with had nothing to do with 9/11."