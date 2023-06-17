US Open 2023: Full list of pairings and tee times for third round at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler takes a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark into the weekend in Los Angeles, with Rory McIlroy in tied-third with Xander Schauffele; Watch the third round live on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/06/23 4:36am
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting at Hole One
1733 Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1744 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1755 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1806 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), David Puig (Esp)
1817 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Ben Carr (x)
- US Open: R2 as it happened | Latest leaderboard
- Rickie Fowler leads after rollercoaster round at US Open
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
1828 Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
1839 Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1850 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa) (x)
1901 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Sam Stevens
Live US Open Golf
June 17, 2023, 6:00pm
Live on
1917 Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1928 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kevin Streelman
1939 Adam Svensson (Can), Jordan Smith (Eng)
1950 Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
2001 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)
2012 Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (x)
2023 Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)
2034 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Brooks Koepka
2045 Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
2101 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
2112 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau
2123 Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell
2134 Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat
2145 Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
2156 Romain Langasque (Fra),Nick Hardy
2207 Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
2218 Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)
2229 Justin Suh, Brian Harman
2245 Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
2256 Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler
2307 Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
2318 Dustin Johnson, Harris English
2329 Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
2340 Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
Who will win the 123rd US Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event.