Rickie Fowler the "most comfortable" he has ever felt as he leads US Open heading into final day

Is Rickie Fowler feeling the pressure? His demeanour would suggest not as he enters the final round of the US Open with a share of the lead amid his history-making career-invigorating week in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old, who posted a stunning round of 62 on Thursday, is tied at the top on 10-under alongside Wyndham Clark, and could have found himself in an even more commanding position were it not for a cruel three-putt bogey on his final hole.

Crowd atmosphere has been a talking point in California across the first three days, though there has been no shortage of noise for a fan favourite in Fowler as he looks to end his wait for a major crown.

"We're in a good spot," Fowler told Sky Sports. "Playing the first couple of days and making sure you have a tee time on the weekend, the first three days yes they do mean something because it all adds up to the score but this is where the tournament really starts. Especially come the back nine of the final round.

"It's all about going out, continuing to execute and having fun out there and hitting shots.

Fowler has found himself on the outside looking in over recent years having seen his form decline since the brightest spell of his career between 2014 and 2019.

He believes it is for the difficulties he has faced that he has been able to attack the Los Angeles Country Club course with such fearlessness.

"This is probably the most comfortable I've felt in a normal tournament let alone a major," he explained. "I've been in similar positions before having been close to the lead or had chances.

"I really like this golf course, I like all the characteristics of being able to hit shots. It fits my eye, it's a fun course to play but it's continuing to firm up and get tougher. We'll pick our way around and see what happens.

"I guess in a way I'm not scared to fail, I've dealt with failure these last few years, I've been through it all and you live to see another day."

Fowler and Clark have Rory McIlroy for company in the leading pack, with the Northern Irishman breathing down their necks on nine-under in his effort to end a nine-year major drought.

"I feel pretty good," said McIlroy. "The golf course definitely got a little bit trickier today than the first couple of days. Felt like I played really smart, solid golf. Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens. Sort of felt somewhat stress free out there, if you can ever call golf at a U.S. Open stress free.

"Overall, yeah, pretty pleased with how today went, and feel like I'm in a good spot heading into tomorrow."

McIlroy insists he is not drawing on the experiences of his past major victories, the last of which came at Royal London in 2014.

"It's been such a long time since I've done it," he said. "I'm going out there to try to execute a game plan, and I feel like over the last three days I've executed that game plan really, really well, and I just need to do that for one more day."

