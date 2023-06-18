US Open: Tommy Fleetwood sets new major landmark after 'amazing' final-round 63 in Los Angeles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood shot a seven-under 63 in the final round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club and put the score down to some extra practice following his round on Saturday evening. Tommy Fleetwood shot a seven-under 63 in the final round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club and put the score down to some extra practice following his round on Saturday evening.

Tommy Fleetwood threatened to post the lowest round in men’s major history on his way to setting a new US Open record during the final round in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old went into the final round at Los Angeles Country Club some 12 strokes off the pace, only to charge up the leaderboard with another spectacular major Sunday.

Fleetwood mixed two eagles and four birdies with a lone bogey during the final day, becoming just the fourth player in history to card multiple majors 63s and become the first to shoot 63 at the US Open twice.

Tommy Fleetwood ended the week on five under after a final-round charge

"Missed a six-footer on the first, missed a five-footer on the last, and then everything in between was really, really good," Fleetwood said. "I hit some amazing golf shots. Amazing coming down the stretch and playing so well and shooting those scores on a Sunday in a US Open."

Fleetwood missed from five feet at the par-five first but birdied the next and eagled the driveable par-four sixth after a stunning tee shot, with back-to-back gains from the eighth seeing the Englishman race to the turn in 30.

A close-range birdie at the 11th and 20-foot eagle at the 14th took Fleetwood to eight under for the day, putting the US Open record of 62 set by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the opening round under threat, only to bogey the 16th after finding a fairway bunker off the tee.

Tommy Fleetwood made eagle at the par five 14th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to go eight under for his round.

Fleetwood responded by holing from 15 feet to save par at the next, although failed to become the first player to shoot 62 in the final round of a major after missing his five-foot birdie try at the last.

The fast finish comes five years on from his 63 at Shinnecock Hills, where it helped him to tied-second behind Brooks Koepka, although Fleetwood admitted to never feeling in major contention this time around.

"I was just looking to try and put the best score I possibly could," Fleetwood added. "I was pretty conscious of trying to shoot the lowest score I possibly could.

"Never really felt in contention. I think that was one of the differences between today and Shinnecock really. Shinnecock, as soon as I got midway through the back nine I was in with a chance so I had a longer period where I was trying to win a major.

"Today it was just about shoot the best score you can, and I was enjoying it and trusting my game. Of course a couple more birdies and a ridiculous round like a 61, maybe you'd start thinking about it."

Rahm finishes strongly in Los Angeles

World No 2 Jon Rahm also made a big move up the leaderboard on the final day, a five-under 65 lifting him back to three under for the tournament, with the Spaniard pleased to see signs of progress despite failing to get himself in contention.

Jon Rahm is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, including at The Masters back in April

"Ball-striking wise, it slowly got a little bit better each day," Rahm said. Yesterday [Saturday, round three] went to the range in the afternoon and found a very comfortable feel that I felt like I could replicate often.

"After the really positive session yesterday afternoon, I went with some confidence today and kind of took over basically where I left it off. Got to that first tee with a lot more -- I wouldn't say belief, but I think it was a lot less tension in my swing today and it showed.

"Never gets old to play good golf, especially on a golf course like this one. Had it going early, too. Only one small hiccup on 10, but we don't usually hit four-footers with four feet of break, so that was my second one of the day. Besides that, it was a really good round of golf."