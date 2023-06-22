DP World Tour: Daniel Hillier holds one-shot lead at BMW International Open after second round

Daniel Hillier leads by one shot going into the weekend at the BMW International Open

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the BMW International Open after carding an impressive bogey-free 67 on day two in Munich.

The DP World Tour rookie followed up an opening 68 to get to nine under and lead the way from Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who is playing his first event on Tour after recently turning professional.

It was Neergaard-Petersen who set the early pace in getting to eight under with a 67 of his own, but Hillier made a hat-trick of birdies from the sixth - including a chip-in on the seventh and a lengthy putt on the eighth - to reach the summit.

Many of the field found it tough in the windy conditions, with defending champion Haotong Li carding a 10-over 82, and Hillier felt his experience in the wind from playing in his homeland helped his cause.

"Pretty pleased, obviously," he said. "It was pretty tough conditions out there. Breeze is definitely up and making it tricky. Pretty swirling winds as well.

"I played really solid front nine. There were a couple of lucky ones coming in and managed to go round bogey-free which was pretty good.

"I think it helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life. Then you have to navigate your way around it."

Dutchman Joost Luiten is two shots off the lead after carding the lowest round of the day with a 66 which included a hole-in-one on the eighth.

England's Oliver Wilson was in the group at five under alongside Scot Calum Hill and Ryder Cup hopeful Adrian Meronk.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, a recent winner in Germany at the Porsche European Open, was on course to make the cut before he found the water three times on the par-four 16th and racked up an 11 that ended his week.

