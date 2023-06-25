DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence seals one-shot victory at BMW International Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After coming from four shots down to win the BMW International Open, an emotional Thriston Lawrence highlighted he's struggled in recent tournaments and golf is not easy After coming from four shots down to win the BMW International Open, an emotional Thriston Lawrence highlighted he's struggled in recent tournaments and golf is not easy

Thriston Lawrence capitalised on a costly finish from Joost Luiten to snatch a fourth DP World Tour title with a one-shot victory at the BMW International Open.

The South African overturned a four-shot deficit during an eventful final day at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, mixing eight birdies with five bogeys to post a three-under 69 and set the clubhouse target at 13 under.

Luiten had taken a three-shot lead into the final round but remained in a share of the lead until he three-putted the par-three 17th, missing a par-save attempt from three feet, which left him requiring a final-hole birdie to match Lawrence's total.

The Dutchman had to pitch out after a wayward drive on the closing par-five and missed the green with his third shot, with a closing par leaving him settling for second after a final-round 74.

Lawrence had not recorded a top-10 finish since his previous victory on home soil in December and fought back tears in his post-round interview.

Lawrence recovered from four shots down to seal the win

"It means a lot. I'm a bit emotional to be honest," Lawrence told Sky Sports.

"I went to America for six weeks, made one cut. This game is not easy. It was a real boost [on Sunday] and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost, I know how tough this game is.

"I don't know why I'm so emotional but it just shows it means the world and to get my fourth victory in Germany is unbelievable.

"I played really well [on Sunday] and at some stage I didn't think I was going to make a par; it was birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey - you're just taking, giving, taking, giving.

"I saw Joost miss that two-footer on 17 and I know how tough those putts are around these greens. It wasn't easy out there so I feel for him.

"I think that's why I'm emotional as well because I know how tough this game is and everybody wants to win."

Seeking a seventh career victory and a first since 2018, Luiten began the day three shots ahead of compatriot Daan Huizing and recovered from a bogey on the third with a birdie on the fifth.

However, that proved to be his only birdie of the day and a bogey on the seventh was followed by nine straight pars before he three-putted the 17th, the same hole Lawrence had birdied minutes earlier.

Luiten's drive on the 18th finished on the edge of a water hazard and he was able to pitch out on to the fairway and hit a good approach from 204 yards to 25 feet, but his birdie putt from the fringe trickled agonisingly wide.

Home favourite Max Kieffer, Adrian Meronk, Daniel Hillier and Rikuya Hoshino shared third place on 11 under par.