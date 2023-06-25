Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley claims sixth PGA Tour title with three-stroke victory

Keegan Bradley secured his sixth PGA Tour victory and second of the season

Keegan Bradley overcame a back-nine wobble to claim a second PGA Tour victory of the season with an impressive three-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship.

The former major winner took a one-shot lead into the final day at TPC River Highlands and briefly led by as many as six strokes, only to give hope for the chasing pack by making three bogeys in a four-hole stretch.

Bradley recovered to close a two-under 68 and claim a sixth PGA Tour title, eight months on from his Zozo Championship success, seeing him comfortably ahead of closest challengers Zac Blair and Brian Harman in tied-second on 20 under.

Zac Blair charged up the leaderboard on the final day with an eight-under 62

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler finished tied-fourth with Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie, while Rory McIlroy fired a final-round 64 to claim a share of seventh - his fifth consecutive top-10 finish on the PGA Tour.

How Bradley closed out impressive victory

Bradley quickly grabbed control of the tournament by following an eight-foot birdie at the third by converting from 12 feet at the next, which was enough to move four clear when Chez Reavie missed from six feet and bogeyed the par-three fifth.

A two-putt birdie from Bradley at the par-five sixth briefly took him five ahead, on for Blair to follow a stunning eagle at the par-five 13th by birdieing his next three holes to set the clubhouse target at 20 under.

Bradley got up and down from the greenside bunker at the eighth to scramble a par, seeing him reach the turn in 32, then pulled six clear when he posted back-to-back birdies from the 11th.

The former PGA champion gave hope for the chasing back when he found water off the par-five 13th tee and then elected to use a putter from a pitch mark off the next green, resulting in back-to-back bogeys, as Cantlay made three straight birdies from the 13th to cut the lead to three.

Cantlay bogeyed the 16th and failed to capitalise on a good birdie look at the next, allowing Bradley to remain in control despite being unable to take advantage of the driveable 15th and then bogeying the par-three next.

Patrick Cantlay briefly threatened to make a late challenge for an unlikely victory

Bradley made a two-putt par at the 17th to retain his three-shot advantage to the final hole, where he signed off victory with a par before celebrating with his family.

"I just am so proud to win this tournament," Bradley said. "Travelers and everybody involved puts on a first-class tournament. It's been like this for a decade, and I'm so happy to be the winner here."

Who else impressed?

Harman birdied four of his last six holes to post a second successive 64 and finish on 20 under with Blair, who carded the lowest round of the day, while Reavie - playing alongside Bradley - birdied the last to salvage a one-over 71.

Chez Reavie mixed two birdies with three bogeys during the final round

Scheffler also grabbed a share of fourth to post his sixth consecutive top-five finish on the PGA Tour, with Cantlay also on 19 under after finishing his three-under 67 with two bogeys in his last three holes.

McIlroy birdied five of his opening seven holes but finished five consecutive pars to end the week on 18 under, with Denny McCarthy also five back and Justin Thomas one of four players claiming a share of ninth.

