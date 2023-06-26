Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ruoning Yin's landmark maiden major win and British Masters preview

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where Ruoning Yin claimed her maiden major. Highlights from the fourth round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where Ruoning Yin claimed her maiden major.

Ruoning Yin's maiden major win at the Women's PGA Championship and a look ahead to the British Masters are just a few of the talking points on this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Host Josh Antmann is joined by Jamie Spence and Sophie Walker this week to discuss all the big moments, starting with Yin's big win.

The 20-year-old carded a bogey-free 67 on a weather-delayed final day at Baltusrol Golf Club, where a birdie at the par-five 18th lifted her to eight under ahead of former US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was part of the pack who shared third spot on six under, while overnight leader Leona Maguire slipped out contention after a disappointing Sunday.

There is also a look back on Keegan Bradley's impressive three-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship to claim his sixth PGA Tour title, plus Thriston Lawrence's fourth DP World Tour win.

The panel also look ahead to the British Masters, discuss Elton John, slow play and much more!

