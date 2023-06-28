PGA Tour assures top players that approval will be needed for new LIV Golf partnership

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan explains why the PGA, DP World and LIV Golf Tours announced a historic partnership PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan explains why the PGA, DP World and LIV Golf Tours announced a historic partnership

The PGA Tour has assured top players that they will have a say in the tour's new partnership with the Saudi funders of LIV Golf, with its policy board issuing a statement that noted players would have to approve any final agreement between the once-rival tours.

The statement was released after a meeting of the board, which includes five players: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

On Monday night, various outlets published a reported framework of the tour's agreement with the Saudis, which said the PGA Tour and DP World Tour would work with their new partners to decide how defectors to LIV Golf can return and what kind of punishment they should face.

Players have been frustrated by the lack of details in the framework agreement, which was negotiated in secret by PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, two independent board members and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. As part of the deal, the tour and the Saudis agreed to dismiss all pending lawsuits.

Golf's new partnership: The key points LIV golfers who were suspended indefinitely by the PGA and DP World Tour will be able to re-apply for membership from the end of the 2023 season

All lawsuits between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV golf will be ended

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which funded LIV Golf's emergence, will make a capital investment into the combined entity as part of the agreement

PGA Tour to give top players the chance to approve new partnership, per the recent statement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Monahan explains why he didn't consult with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy before announcing the merger with LIV Golf Monahan explains why he didn't consult with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy before announcing the merger with LIV Golf

"Entering the framework agreement put an end to costly litigation. Management, with input from our player directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the tour can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall," the PGA said in a statement.

"If future negotiations lead to a proposed agreement, it would need approval by the tour's policy board, which includes player directors. In the meantime, we are all committed to the safeguards in the framework agreement that ensure the PGA Tour would lead and maintain control of this potential new commercial entity," the statement continued.

The board met Tuesday ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which many top players are skipping after a busy stretch that included the US Open and last week's Travelers Championship, one of the new designated events on the tour schedule with a $20m [£15.7m] purse. McIlroy and Cantlay are not in the field at Detroit Golf Club.

The framework agreement calls for the tour and the Saudis to form a new commercial entity, known for now only as "NewCo". It includes assurances that the tour would keep a controlling interest in that entity.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Monahan called it a 'historic day' for golf following the partnership with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour Monahan called it a 'historic day' for golf following the partnership with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour

The deal has attracted the attention of Congress, with the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations set to hold a hearing on July 11. Monahan has been invited to testify, but his availability is in question because he is on leave while dealing with a "medical situation".

Watch live coverage of both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour on Sky Sports from Thursday with the Betfred British Masters from 1pm and the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from 6.30pm, both live on Sky Sports Golf.