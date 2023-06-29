Justin Rose makes strong British Masters start to move into early lead on seven under at The Belfry

Justin Rose made a strong start to the DP World Tour's British Masters at the Belfry, as an opening round of 65 put him on seven under.

The 42-year-old Englishman registered eight birdies in the opening round at the tournament hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

Wales' Jamie Donaldson also enjoyed a superb first day, sitting one shot back from Rose on six under after a round of 66.

John Gough and Yannik Paul sit level in third on four under, while a group of players are tied on three under.

"To be fair pretty much everything [I did well today]," Rose said afterwards.

"I got off to a good start. It felt like a nice morning to get out there and get off to a good start. The greens were a little fresher.

"It was the morning to get after a really good score. I drove the ball really tight off the tee, and this golf course is actually really narrow, sometimes only 25 yards between bunker to bunker.

"I made a few putts coming in, which was nice.

"I have a bit more clarity week-to-week in my game, and I'm not just searching for something that's going to work that particular week, and then throw that out and try something the next week.

"But anybody who is playing in a rich vein of form has fairly simple thoughts and good strong feels, and you kind of layer those feels week-to-week, which builds trust in your game, and momentum."

