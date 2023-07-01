PGA Tour: Rickie Fowler one ahead of Adam Hadwin heading into final day at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler has another opportunity to end his long winless run on the PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler produced a spectacular finish to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Fowler - chasing his first PGA Tour victory since 2019 - birdied five of his last six holes to post a eight-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club and move to 20 under, a shot clear of Canada's Adam Hadwin.

The American rolled in a 20-footer at the second and took advantage of both par-fives on the front nine, seeing him turn in 33, then cancelled out a wayward drive and bogey at the tenth by picking up a shot at the par-three next.

Rickie Fowler has posted top-20 finishes in nine of his last 10 PGA Tour starts

Fowler made three consecutive birdies from the 13th and made a two-putt gain at the par-five 17th, then fired his approach at the par-four last to within three of the flag and set up a close-range birdie.

"I'm still going to have to play some solid golf tomorrow because there's plenty of guys right behind me," Fowler said. "It's not like I have an eight-shot lead or anything like that where I can just go cruise.

"Like I mentioned at the US. Open, being through these last few years, I'm not scared to fail. I've dealt with plenty of that and dealt with plenty of bad golf. So just keep trusting swing thoughts and go stick to our game plan and go play some golf."

Hadwin equalled the course record by carding an eagle and seven birdies in a bogey-free 63, while compatriot halfway co-leader Taylor Pendrith slipped two strokes back into third after signing off his five-under 67 with a bogey.

Adam Hadwin will play alongside Rickie Fowler in the final group on Sunday

England's Aaron Rai is three strokes back in a share of fourth, while two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is one of five players in tied-sixth on 16 under and four back going into the final day.

The threat of thunderstorms has seen tee times brought forward for the final round, with players going out in threesomes on Sunday and a two-tee start in operation. The final group are now scheduled to tee off at 8.55am local time (1.55pm BST).

Watch the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic live on Sky Sports! Live coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf immediately after the conclusion of the Betfred British Masters.