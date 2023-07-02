British Masters: Daniel Hillier seals first DP World Tour title with two-stroke victory at The Belfry

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the British Masters, played at The Belfry Highlights from the final round of the British Masters, played at The Belfry

Daniel Hillier secured his maiden DP World Tour title with an impressive two-stroke victory at the Betfred British Masters.

The New Zealander overturned a three-stroke deficit during a thrilling final day at The Belfry, with two eagles and a birdie over his final four holes helping him post a six-under 66 and set the winning total at 10 under.

Hillier finished two strokes clear of overnight co-leader Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe, who matched his final-round 66, with all three players earning spots for The Open later this month via the Open Qualifying Series.

Oliver Wilson finished tied-second on home soil

Former world No 1 Justin Rose finished three strokes back in tied-fourth with Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson, while Andy Sullivan faded on the final day with a three-over 75.

Hillier opened with back-to-back pars before making a two-putt birdie at the par-five third, with the world No 265 then holing from 15 feet to scramble a bogey at the sixth after finding water with his approach.

Two eagles, three birdies, and one bogey saw Hillier win in style

A five-foot birdie at the ninth saw Hillier reach the turn under par for the day, with a run of pars ended by a spectacular 40-foot eagle at the par-five 15th.

Hillier fired a stunning approach into the next to set up a close-range birdie and made a six-foot eagle at the par-five 17th to extend his advantage, with an eight-foot par at the last - after nearly hitting the trophy with his second shot - completing a memorable victory.

"I'm gobsmacked," Hillier said. "I think it's going to take me a while to process to be honest. Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn't have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

"I didn't think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic. I'm not going to lie, I was definitely looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there and thinking about what it would be like to finish it off but it's all a bit of a blur really."

Wilson birdied two of his last four holes to salvage a one-under 71 and finish on eight under with Wiebe, who recovered from a triple-bogey at the par-four eighth to make five birdies in a six-hole stretch from the 10th.

Hill and Ferguson both bogeyed their final hole to drop three behind alongside Rose, who signed off with a blemish-free 69, with just one player in the final six groups posting an under-par round on the final day.

Justin Rose posted rounds of 65, 73, 74 and 69 during the week

"This week has been a good test of everyone's game I think and it's a good sort of benchmark on where you're at," Rose said. "So quite happy with the test and the way I passed that test and can hopefully build on that the next few weeks."

Niklas Norgaard dropped four shots in a four-hole stretch around the turn and posted a final-round 73, while England's Dan Bradbury and Ryder Cup hopeful Yannik Paul were among seven played in tied-eighth on five under.

The DP World Tour heads to Denmark next for the Made In Himmerland, with coverage live on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.