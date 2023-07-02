PGA Tour: Rickie Fowler claims first win since 2019 with Rocket Mortgage Classic play-off victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See how Rickie Fowler secured the Rocket Mortgage Classic in impressive fashion to claim a first PGA Tour victory since 2019 See how Rickie Fowler secured the Rocket Mortgage Classic in impressive fashion to claim a first PGA Tour victory since 2019

Rickie Fowler ended his four-and-a-half-year winless run on the PGA Tour by snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Fowler produced a sensational final-hole birdie to close a bogey-free 68 on the final day at Detroit Golf Club, putting him tied on 24 under alongside Canada's Adam Hadwin and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa.

The players returned to the par-four 18th for the play-off, where Fowler fired his approach to 12 feet and rolled a birdie to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory and first since the WM Phoenix Open in February 2019.

"It's hard to really put it all into words," Fowler said. "Obviously there has been a lot of good stuff this year and I've been playing some really good golf, so I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing."

Fowler took a one-shot lead into the final day after finishing his third round on Saturday with six birdies in his last eight holes, with the 34-year-old continuing to impress by birdieing the par-four third and holing from 45 feet to add another at the fifth.

The American took advantage of the par-five seventh to reach the turn in 33, only to lose momentum with a run of pars and see Morikawa pull level with him after following a front-nine 32 by making three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 10th.

Morikawa edged ahead by making a 15-foot birdie at the par-five 17th but failed to convert a birdie look at the last, seeing him set the clubhouse target, while Hadwin joined him on 24 under after closing his bogey-free day with two birdies in the last four holes.

Fowler then made it a three-way tie when a sensational approach from the rough at the last set up a close-range birdie, then triumphed in the play-off to claim a first victory in 1,610 days.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest finished three strokes back in tied-fourth alongside former US Open champion Lucas Glover and Taylor Moore, while Adam Schenk ended the week in seventh spot on 20 under after a final-round 66.

England's Aaron Rai dropped into a share of ninth after a one-under 71, with fellow Europeans Alex Noren and Stephan Jaeger also ending on 18 under, as Max Homa fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 15th on his way to a final-round 67 and tied-21st place.

Sunday's play was brought forward due to the threat of thunderstorms, with the final round finishing by 2.30pm local time (7.30pm GMT) after players went out in threesomes and a two-tee start.

The PGA Tour heads to Illinois next for the John Deere Classic, where J.T Poston is defending champion. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.