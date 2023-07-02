US Senior Open: Bernhard Langer breaks PGA Tour Champions record after 12th senior major title

Bernhard Langer claimed a two-shot victory at the US Senior Open

Bernhard Langer created more golfing history and set multiple records after easing to a two-stroke victory over Steve Stricker at the US Senior Open.

Langer carded a one-under 70 on the final day at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to pull clear of the chasing pack, with the overnight leader never threatened as he ended the week on seven under to close out an impressive victory.

He started the day two ahead and quickly extended his lead with three birdies in his first five holes, with Langer then cancelling out a bogey at the sixth by birdieing the next and taking advantage of the par-five 10th.

A run of pars over the back nine kept Langer in control of the tournament, only to see his victory margin over nearest challenger Stricker reduced when he bogeyed each of his final three holes.

The German's win is his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, breaking the previous all-time total held by Hale Irwin, with the victory also his 12th senior major and extending his own record tally.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Langer at 65 years and 10 months also breaks his own record as the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, following on from his Chubb Classic victory in February, with the victory coming 13 years on from his previous US Senior Open success.

Stricker finished runner-up after a final-round 69, having won the opening two senior majors of the year, while Jerry Kelly finished three strokes back in third after a level-par 71.

The next PGA Tour Champions event is the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone CC in Ohio from July 13-16, while the next senior major is The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales from July 27-30.