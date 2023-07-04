The 151st Open: Sergio Garcia fails to secure spot for Royal Liverpool at Final Qualifying

Sergio Garcia failed to progress through Final Qualifying for The 151st Open

Sergio Garcia will miss The Open for the first time since 1997 after being among the former major champions to fail to progress through Final Qualifying.

The former Masters champion, who finished tied-second behind Rory McIlroy the last time The Open was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014, was unable to grab one of the five places on offer in the 36-hole qualifying event at West Lancashire.

Garcia mixed seven birdies with two bogeys during an opening-round 67 on Tuesday morning, leaving him well-placed to make a 25th consecutive appearance at The Open, only to slip down the leaderboard with a second-round 71 to leave him three strokes outside the qualification spots in tied-sixth.

Garcia was looking to qualify for a second major in as many months, having gone through qualification for the US Open

"Obviously I am a little disappointed right now but that's the game of golf and you can't take things for granted," Garcia told Sky Sports. "I'm very thankful that I've been able to play 25 Open Championships, that's not an easy task to achieve.

"I wanted to keep that run going, but unfortunately I couldn't do it today. I love the game of golf, I love playing, I love competing and I love playing majors. It doesn't matter if you then play them well or not, but just to be part of them is always a treat and I've been fortuante to play many throughout my career."

Matt Wallace, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this year, topped the leaderboard after a second-round 65 lifted him to 11 under, while South Africa's Kyle Barker and England's Matthew Jordan - a Royal Liverpool member - shared second spot.

German amateur Tiger Christensen and Alex Fitzpatrick - brother of last year's US Open champion Matt - claimed the final two spots at West Lancashire, while former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2014 Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson both failed to qualify at the same venue.

Graeme McDowell was unable to progress from West Lancashire

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Stinger GC teammate Branden Grace, who carded the lowest round in Open history during the 2017 contest, were among five players to qualify at Royal Cinque Ports.

Compatriot Martin Rohwer, Belgium's Thomas Detry and three-time DP World Tour winner Antoine Rozner took the remaining places, with LIV duo David Puig and Dean Burmester joining David Howell and PGA Tour regular Harry Hall in failing to qualify.

The 151st Open takes place from July 20-23, with exclusive coverage throughout tournament week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.