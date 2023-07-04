Michelle Wie West set for US Women's Open career finale: 'I feel incredibly blessed' | Rose Zhang carries momentum

Michelle Wie West speaks about her career as she gets ready for her career finale at the US Women's Open

Michelle Wie West has been reflecting on her career in the spotlight as she prepares for her final event - this week's US Women's Open.

"I think that one word comes to mind: Bold," she said on Tuesday. "Made a lot of bold choices in my career, and I'm proud of it. I'm proud of being fearless at times and just doing what felt right.

"I hope that I inspire a lot of other girls to make bold and fearless decisions and choices in their careers, as well."

Wie West played at Stanford and won her first LPGA event in 2009 at the age of 20, but the expected superstardom never came.

She captured her first and only major at the US Women's Open in 2014, a feat celebrated with fellow champions on Monday night.

Wie West clinched the US Women's Open title in 2014

At the gathering, Wie West gained a deepened appreciation for those who forged a path to the success enjoyed by today's women's golf pros.

"Every time you have interactions with the older generation, you just realise that we all have a job because of them," Wie West said. "Because they were our founders, because of the women that came before us, because of all the hard work and things that they did to make the Tour better.

"It's a big reason why our purse is now $2m this year, and it's incredible to hear their stories."

As for day-to-day life in the present, Wie West cited her "competitive drive" as one of the more difficult traits to channel.

"When you're a professional athlete, the highs are so high, and the lows are so low," she said. "Honestly for the past year, I haven't felt that highs of high, but I also haven't felt the lows of low."

Now 33, the iconic golfer is married to the son of an icon. Jonnie West, son of Jerry (believed to be the model for the league's logo), and Wie West exchanged vows in August 2019 and have a daughter, Makenna.

"It's strange," Wie West says of her life now. "... You go out there and you eat three meals, you take care of your daughter, and at night you watch Netflix."

Wie West says 'as a professional athlete, the highs are so high, and the lows are so low'

She told Golf Channel on Tuesday that being a mother has been her biggest achievement to date, but her reach extends far beyond her immediate family.

Wie West's influence on young stars includes a special connection with fellow Stanford standout Rose Zhang, though Wie West defers the credit to Zhang.

"She's really done it all on her own," Wie West said. "I really hope that I can be a sounding board for her.

"To all the younger players out here, I've told them I'm just a phone call or text away."

Zhang carries momentum into US Women's Open

Blessed with immense talent to match her considerable humility, Zhang takes aim at the US Women's Open this week at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, the site of a collegiate highlight.

While playing for Stanford in last September's Carmel Cup, Zhang posted a 63 - a women's course record.

Zhang, 20, recalls the event with the kind of focus she has used to become a breakout star in 2023.

"That week was just a week of pure excitement," Zhang said. "But that 63 as well, it came as a blur. It was the second round, and I was preparing myself to just be able to hit fairways and greens because that's what you have to do here."

Rose Zhang is heading to the US Women's Open with real momentum

Taking on the challenging and "tiny" greens, Zhang was on target all day. She received a report on her round from one of the caddies that showed she hit all 18 greens in regulation - a huge boost when playing at Pebble Beach.

"So that's basically what I did," Zhang said. "I was able to shoot a low number. I was making a lot of great putts. Yeah, it was just a pretty dreamy week."

She carried the momentum into this year, and Zhang's past three months have been a highlight reel.

She dominated college golf, winning the Pac-12, NCAA regional and NCAA individual championships. She won the Amateur Championship at Augusta National. She also won the Mizuho Americas Open in her first professional tournament last month and finished tied for eighth at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Now, she is favoured to win the US Women's Open, which starts on Thursday. "It's just such an honour being the betting favourite," Zhang told Golf Channel. "I would have never imagined myself to be in this position starting out last month. But it's really cool."

This course set-up will be a challenge, Zhang said, and different from the layout for the Carmel Cup.

"The tee boxes are going to be a little further back," she said. "By the time it comes to Thursday, we are going to be having some quick greens, so that's definitely going to change up a lot of how we're playing this week and how we're going to use numbers and figure out bounces."

Zhang holds up the trophy after winning the Mizuho Americas Open

Zhang's mental game is also at an advanced stage, and she said preparation can make the obstacles easier to overcome.

"I've always already put that in my mind that professional golf is going to be very difficult," she said. "So with that kind of mindset, later on when I actually did come over to the professional world, I already prepared myself for all scenarios of just being able to grind, not having the greatest luck, and that puts me in a position where I can expect everything."

And that includes building on her early success with a big effort at Pebble Beach this week. "When things come out good, I just roll with it," she said.

