Tiger at The Open? Amateur Tiger Christensen, named in part after Tiger Woods, set for major debut

Tiger Woods will be a notable absentee when The 151st Open takes place this month, although there will still be the opportunity for a Tiger to impress at Royal Liverpool.

Woods is missing the final men's major of the year as he continues to recover from surgery in April to address "post-traumatic arthritis" and a previous fracture of his talus, a bone in the ankle joint, having only made five PGA Tour starts since his career-threatening car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion is unable to compete in Hoylake, where he won the Claret Jug in 2006 just months after the death of his father, but a Tiger will feature in the field after German amateur Tiger Christensen - named in part because of Woods - progressed through final qualifying.

"My dad started playing golf a year before I was born," Christensen told Sky Sports. They didn't know what to name me and he also had a very good friend in Germany who was a boxer.

"His nickname was Tiger in the boxing ring and my dad figured that was a good name for me, then with the combination of Tiger Woods it was a pretty good idea!"

Tiger Christensen will be among the field in The 151st Open this month in Royal Liverpool

Christensen was one of five players to come through the 36-hole qualifying event at West Lancashire, posting rounds of 68 and 67 to finish on nine under and earn a maiden major appearance.

"I just felt good, my game was good," Christensen said. "I came off a good week and I just tried to execute my game plan. I holed many putts and basically everything was good."

The 19-year-old from Hamburg has already enjoyed success at the Jacques Leglise Trophy and the European Boys' Team Championship, with Christensen also impressing in college golf for Arizona State after switching from Oklahoma State.

"I played my first DP World Tour event this year, which was one of my goals, but now playing a major championship is going to be pretty special," Christensen added. "I'll have to see who I take with me but it's just going to be a great experience.

"I've imagined this moment a couple of times, as I played final qualifying in 2019 and I played US Open final qualifying this year. I came up just short there, but it's good to get it done now!"

Christensen is now looking to create his own major legacy at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23, exclusively live on Sky Sports, having been inspired by Woods' record-breaking career.

"To me, he is the greatest of all time," Christensen explained. "I think it is really special what he has done for the game and how he has changed the entire game and made it more popular. It is something you can really look up to."

