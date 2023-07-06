John Deere Classic: Jonas Blixt equals career-best round to lead the field in Illinois

Jonas Blixt equalled his career-best round of 62 to lead after the opening day of the John Deere Classic

Jonas Blixt equalled the lowest score of his career with a nine-under 62 to take a two-shot lead in the opening round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

The 39-year-old Swede, making his first PGA Tour start since May, had missed the cut in his last three tournaments, including last week's Korn Ferry Tour.

But he stormed back at TPC Deere Run by posting 29 on the back nine - breaking 30 for the first time in his career.

Blixt, who is ranked 842 in the world and celebrated his last individual Tour victory a decade ago at the Greenbrier Classic, admitted: "I kind of came to the point in my season where it's so late that I don't feel any pressure any more really and just kind of go out and swing at it.

Blixt failed to make the cut in his last three tournaments prior to the John Deere Classic

"Golf is weird. Like, tomorrow I can shoot 100 I feel, but today was a great day. Sixty-two doesn't happen very often on the PGA Tour, at least not for me.

"I played a lot of years on tour, and I'm very thankful for it, and I got to play with a lot of good players, a lot of good golf courses and a lot of good sponsors.

"Sometimes you just have to be grateful for what you have and what you experience and not always think about what could have been.

"So I kind of lean on that a little bit. Obviously I'm still hungry."

After an eagle on the second, Blixt reached the turn at 33 and then sank a 43-foot eagle on the 14th before finishing with three birdies in his final four holes.

That kept him in front despite the efforts of the chasing pack, including Grayson Murray - who was eight under after 13 holes but had to settle for a round of 64 after a bogey on the last.

However, that still represented Murray's best Tour round in three years and he said: "I've been playing really good on the Korn Ferry Tour and got a win about a month ago and a third place out there.

"I'm in a good position to lock up my card here soon. I felt like coming out here with an opportunity to kind of double dip, you could say, and play a little more free knowing that my card is pretty much locked up out there."

Grayson Murray's bogey on the 18th left him in second place, two shots behind Blixt

Cameron Young, the top-ranked player in the field at 19, birdied the 17th to pull even with Murray.

However, he found the rough off the tee at the last, narrowly avoided the water with his third shot and salvaged bogey to settle for six under and joint third place.

Greyson Sigg, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski and South Africa's Garrick Higgo also shot 65.

