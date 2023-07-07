DP World Tour: Robert MacIntyre one off lead as Nacho Elvira shoots 62 on day two to top Made in HimmerLand leaderboard

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second round from the Made in HimmerLand on the DP World Tour Highlights of the second round from the Made in HimmerLand on the DP World Tour

Spain's Nacho Elvira claimed a shock lead at the halfway stage of the Made in HimmerLand event as he bids to claim a second DP World Tour title.

The world number 584 has made just five cuts in 17 events this year and has a best finish of 23rd, but birdied six of his first seven holes en route to a superb second round of 62 in Farso.

That gave Elvira a halfway total of nine-under par and a one-shot lead over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, with England's Ross Fisher a shot further back.

Robert MacIntyre held a two-shot lead after day one but now sits one off the pace after a 68 on Friday

Scotland's Marc Warren, who won the inaugural event in 2014, and Richie Ramsay lie three shots off the pace following matching rounds of 64.

"That was what I call a quick start," Elvira said. "From one to seven, I hit the ball really, really well.

"I hit it really close to a foot on one, to two feet on three, three feet on four, so the golf was really good. Then I tried to be patient and managed to get two or three more birdies on the scorecard and I did.

Nacho Elvira leads the Made in HimmerLand by one shot after shooting 62 on day two in Denmark

"This game takes a lot from you, especially mentally, and I really feel like things are turning around. It's been a tough season, very slow, changing many things, many things have been happening in my life, but I'm pleased with where I'm at."

Warren's start was almost as good as Elvira's, the 42-year-old carding birdies on the first four holes and another on the seventh before dropping his only shot of the day on the next.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

"It was nice getting out in a bit of sunshine this morning," Warren said. "Less wind after the battle [Thursday] afternoon, so it was nice to take advantage of the better conditions and got off to a really hot start.

"[Having] good memories, feelgood factor, always helps. Some of the signage up around the place, you see the year you've won, there are a few plaques around the place so it's really nice.

"It's been mentioned a few times this week so that always brings back good memories."

Watch the DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.