LIV Golf London: British Open champion Cameron Smith leads by one after birdie streak on day one

Open champion Cameron Smith leads by one after the opening round of LIV London

Open champion Cameron Smith picked up seven birdies in his last 10 holes to post an eight-under 63 and earn a one-shot lead after day one of LIV London.

Marc Leishman sits in second after an opening 64 as he also made hay on the closing holes at Centurion Golf Club, birdieing five of the last six holes - albeit his round started at the 12th in the shotgun start format.

Smith and Leishman play for Ripper, which led the team scoring after one day.

Thomas Pieters is in third after an opening 66, while Talor Gooch - who leads the LIV Golf points list - is in a grouping of players who shot 67.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka started and finished his round with a bogey as he posted a 72, leaving him in a tie for 33rd.

Koepka this week criticised his Smash team-mate Matthew Wolff, accusing him of quitting on rounds and wasting his talent. Wolff had only two birdies in his round of 73 and was tied for 38th in the 48-man field.

London is where the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league began last year, only in 2022 the tournament was played a week before the US Open.

For Smith, this is the last tournament he will play before defending his title at The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool from July 20 - live on Sky Sports.

