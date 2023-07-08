US Women's Open: Ireland's Leona Maguire in hunt as Pebble Beach challenges field | Michelle Wie West fails to make cut in final event

Ireland's Leona Maguire remained in the hunt for her first major title as Pebble Beach bared its teeth on the second day of the US Women's Open.

Maguire is tied for fifth on one-under-par, one of just six players under par at the halfway stage as American Bailey Tardy opened a two-stroke lead.

Out early, Tardy took advantage of the conditions before the wind got up as she included four birdies and an eagle in her 68 that leaves here on seven-under-par - two clear of fellow American Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.

Tardy said: "It was not as windy on my front nine as the back nine. Definitely took advantage of that.

"Then just was able to hold on, I guess, through the wind."

Bailey Tardy leads after the second round of the US Women's Open

Maguire had a slow start with four dropped shots in her opening five holes, but finished strongly with two birdies to keep herself in the mix going into day three.

She said: "I had a lot of really good up-and-downs to sort of keep me in it, but didn't really play my best golf today. Didn't hit enough greens, and that kind of made things a little bit difficult."

England's Charley Hull birdied her last three holes to move into the top 12 on one-over-par to lie alongside Irish amateur Aine Donegan and rookie sensation Rose Zhang, who won on her professional debut after a stellar college career.

Also among those missing the cut were world No 1 Jin Young Ko and major champions Jennifer Kupcho, England's Georgia Hall, Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu.

Wie West misses cut but enjoys fairytale last moment

Golfing legend Michelle Wie West endured a torrid final major, finishing 14-over par and missing the cut by eight shots – but enjoyed one last fairytale moment as she sunk a 30-foot putt to finish off her career.

Wie West admitted she had been fighting emotions since the first tee on Friday, holding back tears at times as she made her way around to card a second consecutive score of 79.

But there's no other sport like golf, and there was still one moment of magic left as she and caddie and husband Jonnie West made their way to the 18th green after she chipped onto the final green from a plugged lie in a bunker.

Michelle Wie West waves to the gallery during the second round of the US Women's Open

"The game is a funny game," Wie West said. "Making that long putt on 18 definitely was a sweeter send-off.

"It definitely feels surreal right now. It feels like nothing has changed and everything has changed all at once."

Wie West was on the green alongside three-time US Women's Open winner Annika Sorenstam, also perhaps making her final appearance in a major.

Annika Sorenstam of Sweden (left) hugs Michelle Wie West during the second round of the US Women's Open

If that indeed appears to be the case, then it was perfectly fitting that the pair bowed out from the top stage together and the feelings were certainly intense on that final green.

"It was really an emotional day, all the way to the end." Wie West said. "It was such a strange feeling. And now that it's over, it's an even stranger feeling."

